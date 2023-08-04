OIC General Secretariat hails Azerbaijan's proposal to use Aghdam-Khankendi road for larger cargo

4 August 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

The OIC General Secretariat, which recognizes the legitimate decisions by Azerbaijan to establish border checkpoints on its territory, in response to security threats and in line with principles and norms of International Law, welcomes the facilitation provided by Azerbaijan to use the Lachin road for medical purposes by the Armenian residents and its proposal to use “Aghdam-Khankendi” route for the transportation of larger cargo, Azernews reports, citing OIC official website.

According to the organization, such initiatives would further contribute to the reintegration of the residents into Azerbaijani society.

The General Secretariat calls on Armenia to refrain from any provocative actions, and support the utilization of “Aghdam-Khankendi” as well as other routes proposed by Azerbaijan to meet the needs of the Armenian population.

The OIC General Secretariat underscores the need to move forward on the path of peace and to take necessary steps to strengthen security and stability in the region.

