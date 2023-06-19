Belarusian elections will be more fair than in U.S. - Lukashenko

19 June 2023 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Chairman of the country's Central Elections Commission (CEC) Igor Karpenko in Minsk on Monday to discuss the upcoming election campaign, saying that the elections in Belarus will be fair, unlike elections in the United States, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"Entities that invite observers are determined by law. We have nothing to hide. When the time comes, when we deem it necessary, we will invite observers to the elections so that they can see how the elections go, so that we do not get reproached for holding elections like in the United States, where people are shot after elections, where voting take place by mail and so on. There are lots of falsifications there. This is obvious today. We must hold the elections honestly," the BelTA Belarusian state-run news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Belarus will hold elections to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, and local elections on a unified voting day in February 2024. Members of the Council of the Republic, the upper chamber of parliament, and deputies of the Belarusian People's Assembly will be elected then. The Belarusian People's Assembly should hold its meeting within 60 days after the unified voting day.

The next presidential elections in Belarus should take place no later than July 20, 2025.

