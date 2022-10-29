UN chief welcomes formation of gov't in Iraq

29 October 2022 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the formation of a new government in Iraq, said his spokesman, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"He takes note of the appointment of women to three of the 21 ministerial positions filled on Oct. 27," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, noting that the secretary-general hopes the remaining two cabinet positions will be filled swiftly.

Guterres urges the new government to deliver on the long-standing demands of the people of Iraq for reform, accountability and a better future, said the statement.

The secretary-general also reaffirms that the United Nations remains fully committed to supporting the government and people of Iraq, it said.

The new Iraqi government led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani was sworn in on Thursday.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz