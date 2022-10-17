Chinese mainland reports 182 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

17 October 2022 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 182 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Altogether 534 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 286 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 246,329 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

