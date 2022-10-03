Turkish high-level delegation to visit Libya

3 October 2022 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish high-level delegation will visit Libya, Trend reports citing Turkish Foreign Ministry.

According to the information, upon the instructions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavushoglu, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez, Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar, Minister of Trade Mehmet Mush, Director of Presidency’s Directorate of Communications Fahrettin Altun, and Presidential Spokesperson Ambassador Mr. İbrahim Kalın, will pay an official visit to Libya on 3 October 2022.

During the visit, the political transition process in Libya and in this context the issue of elections will be discussed, bilateral relations including cooperation on military training will be reviewed and views on regional matters will be exchanged.

