Several protesters arrested in Iran’s Rasht city

As many as 22 people were arrested during protests in Rasht city of Iran’s Gilan Province (northern Iran), last night, Deputy Chief of the Law Enforcement Command of Iran's Gilan Province Colonel Hossein Hasanpour told reporters, Trend reports citing ISNA.

The deputy chief noted that among the protesters, the rioters seriously damaged the property of the state and citizens under the pretext of Mahsa Amin's death.

Hassanpour added that despite the police warning, the rioters called on the citizens to disrupt the order and create provocations.

On September 19, protests were held in several cities of Iran.

The protests were prompted by the murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini by Tehran's morality police.

As previously reported, the girl was beaten while in custody for allegedly violating strict hijab rules.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police.

Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

