Kazakhstan taking steps to increase renewables share in electricity generation

Kazakhstan is planning to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the total amount of electricity generating to 50 percent by 2050, Kazakhstan's First Vice Minister of Energy Murat Zhurabekov said, Trend reports.

Zhurabekov made the statement at the 2nd meeting of Energy Ministers of the members states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"The structure of electricity generation in Kazakhstan is as follows: coal accounts for 70 percent of electricity generation, natural gas for 20 percent, renewable energy for three percent. We plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent and increase the share of renewable energy in total electricity generation to 15 percent by 2030, and by 50 percent by 2050," Zhurabekov said.

