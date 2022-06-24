Uzbekistan eyes to increase electricity generation from renewable energy sources

24 June 2022 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan intends to boost electricity generation from renewable energy sources, First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan Azim Akhmedkhadjaev said at the second meeting of energy ministers of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member states in Tashkent on June 24, Trend reports.

"The share of renewables in the total energy balance of Uzbekistan accounts for over ten percent, out of which, eight percent falls on solar energy, while 2.9 percent – on hydroelectric power plants," he stated.

According to the deputy minister, Uzbekistan eyes to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the total energy balance to 25 percent.

