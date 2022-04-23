By Trend

Kazakhstan has extracted 31.07 million tons of coal over the period from January through March 2022, which is 7.4 percent more than during the same period of 2021, Trend reports citing Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The report said that the volume of coal extracted in March 2022 stood at 10.7 million tons, which in turn is 14.5 percent more than in March 2021.

Furthermore, crude oil extraction including gas condensate was 22.7 million tons during the reporting period, which is 7.4 percent more than the volume extracted during the same period of 2021. Kazakhstan’s March oil output was 7.7 million tons, which also is 4.8 percent more than during the same month of 2021.

Kazakhstan also extracted 15.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas during three months of 2022 and 5.1 billion cubic meters in March, which is 8.5 percent more and 6.9 percent more year-on-year.

Fuel oil manufacturing volume stood at 779,300 tons and 252,500 tons during the reporting period and March 2022 respectively, which is 4.4 percent more and 9.6 percent more than during the same period of 2021.

Kerosene manufacturing amounted to 174,100 tons over three months (up by 32.9 percent) and 61,400 tons in March 2022 (up by 5 percent), whereas gasoil manufacturing equaled 1.2 million tons over three months (up by 11.9 percent) and 453,500 tons in March 2022 (up by 12.6 percent).

Hydrocarbon liquefied gases output was 309,100 tons over three months of 2022 with an annual increase of 11.9 percent, whereas March output was 108,600 tons (up by 23.8 percent annual).

Electricity generation over the reporting period of 2022 equaled 31.1 billion kWh, which is 0.2 percent more than during the same period of 2021, whereas the volume of electricity generated in March 2022 amounted to 10.4 billion kWh, which is 0.4 percent less year-on-year.

The volume of thermal energy generated from January through March 2022 amounted to 34.5 million Gcal with an annual decrease of 2.9 percent, whereas March 2022 output was 10.9 million Gcal, which is 1.2 percent more than in March 2021.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz