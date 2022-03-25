By Trend

Approximately 89 per cent of land required for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has been acquired by the Centre, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

“The execution of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail (MAHSR) has been delayed especially due to delay in land acquisition in the state of Maharashtra and consequent delays in finalisation of contracts as well as adverse impact of Covid-19,” the minister said in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Out of the total 1,396 hectares of land required for MAHSR project, about 89 per cent, approximately 1,248 hectares, has been acquired, he noted.

In Maharashtra, 68.65 per cent out of the total 297.81 hectares needed for the project has been acquired, he stated.

“Five villages in Palghar district in Maharashtra have passed the proposals in Gramsabhasto oppose the land acquisition for the MAHSR project,” he said.

These five villages are Warkhunti, Kallale, Man, Khaniwadi and Sakhare, he noted.

In Gujarat, 98.76 per cent out of 954.28 hectares needed for the project has been acquired, Vaishnaw said.

The Centre has acquired 100 per cent of the 7.9 hectares of land needed for the project in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, he noted.

“The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NSHRCL)is constantly pursuing the villagers by highlighting the benefits of the project, handsome compensation amount and rehabilitation and resettlement provided to the land losers of the affected villages,” he said.

