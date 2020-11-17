By Trend

Turkmenistan is considering the possibility of opening a trade representative office in Milan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This was stated during the meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the newly appointed Ambassador of Italy to Turkmenistan Luciano Galli, which was held on November 16, 2020.

The sides expressed the need to intensify joint work on creating a cultural dialogue and preparing a road map between the MFAs of the two countries.

The parties also noted the productivity of Turkmenistan's cooperation with Italian companies, including ENI, Leonardo, and others. In this context, the sides expressed interest in continuing to hold business forums with the participation of companies from the two countries. The possibilities of expanding cooperation in the field of healthcare and space relations were also discussed.

The two countries effectively interact in many economic spheres. Italian companies such as multifaceted assistance as ENI, Valvitalia, Pietro Fiorentini S.p.a., ProBusiness S.r.l, ETD European Technology Development S.r.l, Geieeurasiamed, Comair S.p.A., Chimec S.p.A., Maschio Gaspardo, Marzoli, Helicopters Italia Srl Unipersonale currently operate in Turkmenistan.

Sixteen enterprises with Italian capital and 22 projects worth about $13 million of investments from Italy have been registered in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan and Italy established diplomatic relations on June 9, 1992.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz