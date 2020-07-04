By Trend

Private companies operating in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region often use renewable energy technologies, and are successful in this field, a representative of the regional akimat (administrative center) told Trend.

For the most part, these companies use solar panels, the representative said.

The official said that one of the region’s private companies using solar panels and having built the largest solar power station in Central Asia with a capacity of 100 MW is SES Saran LLP.

"KPM-Delta LLP built a 40-MW solar power plant in the village of Gulshat of Aktogai region. KazSolar 50 LLP has implemented a project for the construction of a solar power 50 MW-capacity station in the Agadyr village of Shetsky district. Meanwhile, KAZ GREEN ENERGY LLP has implemented a project for the construction of a solar power plant in Zhezkazgan city with the capacity of 10 MW," the official said.

The official added that a biogas plant with a capacity of 1.07 MW was installed in the Abay district of the Kurminskoye village.

Another biogas plant of the Volynsky agro-industrial complex LLP and a mini-hydroelectric power station have been operating at the Intumak reservoir of the RSE at the Kazvodkhoz PVC since 2015, the official said.

Based on some estimates, country’s potential for solar energy production ranges from 3.9 to 5.4 billion WH per year, whereas the ‘ceiling’ of wind power is 920 billion kWh per year.

As of the end of 2019, 90 RES (renewable energy sources) facilities of 1,050 MW of capacity were operating in Kazakhstan including 19 wind parks (283.8 MW), 31 solar parks (541.7 MW), 37 hydropower plants (222.2 MW) and three biopower plants. This year, the number of RES facilities is to be increased from 90 to 108 with the total capacity of 1,655 MW.

