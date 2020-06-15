By Trend

Stability in Iran is very important for Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made the remark in Ankara during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Trend reports on June 15 referring to the Turkish media.

“The global pandemic in the world has taught Turkey and Iran to cooperate and trust each other more,” the Turkish foreign minister added.

Cavusoglu also stressed that Turkey, as before, intends to cooperate with Iran in all spheres, including the settlement of conflicts in the Middle East.

Zarif arrived in Ankara to discuss bilateral relations on June 15.

