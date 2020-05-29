By Trend

Specialists of healthcare system of Uzbekistan and France held a videoconference, Trend reports citing Dunyo News Agency.

The videoconference was attended by resuscitators, infectious disease specialists, virologists of the University Clinic of Lille (CHU Lille), representatives of Uzbek Ministry of Health and more than 120 doctors from the capital and regions of Uzbekistan.

CHU Lille is an advanced European clinic, which consists of 14 specialized clinics. It employs 16,000 people and simultaneously trains 12,000 students. CHU Lille is distinguished by strong specialists in cardiology, pulmonology and neurosurgery.

During the videoconference, representatives of Uzbekistan stressed their interest in learning experience of, and sharing information with, leading French specialists in the fight against the pandemic.

French specialists highly appreciated the measures taken in Uzbekistan to combat COVID-19, the message said.

During the videoconference, foreign experts shared their experience in the fight against coronavirus and the research conducted as part of the fight against this disease.

---

