The inclusion of Iran in the FATF's black list on February 21, 2020 has had some effect, a member of Iranian parliament Masoumeh Aghapour Alishahi told Trend.

According to Alishahi, this issue has led to 15-20 percent increase in foreign exchange in Iran.

Alishahi added that it also had a negative impact on the return of Iranian funds to the country.

The Iranian MP said that however, the fact that three European countries (the UK, France and Germany) in the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan launched the first operation under the INSTEX financial mechanism has reduced the FATF's influence.

Alishahi said that in addition, the effects of FATF are less severe in the current state of coronavirus spread.

The Iranian MP said that The Expediency Council of Iran may re-examine the FATF's projects, given the economic situation in Iran.

The objectives of FATF are to set standards and promote effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

During the recent FATF meeting, Iran has been warned that it may be added to the list of non-cooperative countries within three months if it does not completely fulfill the FATF requirements. Iran fulfilled 37 of 41 FATF requirements. The remaining four requirements refer to the legislative field.

The amendments to Counter-Terrorist Financing Act, Anti-Money Laundering Act, Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (Palermo) and International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) were prepared by the Iranian government and sent to the parliament.

Although the four conventions have been approved and sent to the Expediency Council of Iran, the CFT and Palermo conventions have not yet been ratified by the Council.

FATF was established in 1989 on the initiative of the G7 Group to combat money laundering. FATF has 37 members and its secretariat is in Paris.

Iran was included in the FATF blacklist in 2007. The anti-Tehran steps have been taken since 2009. Thus, the countries were cautious in their financial and banking transactions with Iran.

Taking of reciprocal steps against Iran through diplomatic steps has been postponed since 2016. FATF included Iran into the black list again on Feb. 21, 2020.