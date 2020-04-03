By Trend

A total of 900,306 cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally as of 18:00 CET Thursday, showed the situation dashboard by the World Health Organization (WHO), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The global death toll from the pandemic has climbed to 45,693.

Outside China, the number of infections surged to 817,582, while 42,366 fatalities were reported as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the WHO, the United States has seen 187,302 confirmed cases, including 3,846 deaths, while Italy, Spain have reported 115,574 and 102,136 infection cases, respectively.

"In the next day or two, we will reach more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally and 50,000 deaths," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a mission briefing on Thursday.

Noting that the world is facing a new virus and the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus, Tedros said WHO is reviewing the evidence and adapting recommendations to contain the pandemic as necessary.

"Every day, we are engaged in numerous discussions with our extensive networks of experts to refine our guidance to reflect the best science," Tedros said, noting the need to adapt WHO's guidance for different settings, especially in the poorest and most vulnerable communities.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz