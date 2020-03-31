By Trend

Eight more Uzbek citizens have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 158, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was Uzbek woman who returned from France.

The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 37,800. Over 786,200 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 165,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

