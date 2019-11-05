By Trend

The recently opened 2019 China International Import Expo 2019, an international exhibition of imported goods and services, in Shanghai is attended by some 30 Georgian companies, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

Some 150 countries and 3,000 production companies throughout the region participate in the event, and it being held in China's National Exhibition and Convention Center.

Georgian products are presented in the National Exhibition Pavilion of Georgia. The country's delegation at the exhibition includes Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Executive Director of Georgian Partnership Fund David Saganelidze, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Genadi Arveladze, Director of the Produce in Georgia Agency Mikhail Khidureli, Director General of the Georgian Railway David Peradze.

Within the framework of the visit, Turnava will take part in the business forum, as well as attend the panel discussion on international trade and logistics. In addition, Turnava will meet with the leadership of the Chinese government.

At the same time, a meeting was held at the Radisson Hotel in Tbilisi to develop economic and trade relations between Georgia and China.

The meeting was organized by the Guangzhou Municipal Council for the Promotion of International Trade in China with the participation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Georgia.

The parties discussed ways to promote the International Exhibition, as well as promoting the development of a market investment environment in Georgia.

