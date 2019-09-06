By Trend

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev has mandated to develop the program of geological exploration, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

Tokayev announced the task during the expanded meeting on the issues of oil and gas sector development within the framework of celebration of 120 years of Kazakhstan’s oil in Atyrau city.

During his speech, the president touched upon the issues of mining exploration in Kazakhstan. According to him, there is a necessity to replenish the mineral commodities reserves by increase of mining exploration work.

“We have improved the legislation in this field. Now we have to take practical steps. I mandate the government to develop the program of geological exploration with consideration of a long-term forecast of demand in mineral commodity resources in the world by March 1, 2020,” the president said.

---

