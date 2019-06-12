By Trend

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are expected to meet in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, on June 14, a senior Russian official said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

President Putin will hold a meeting with President Rouhani in Bishkek on June 14, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, Moscow-based TASS news agency reported.

"There will be a meeting with Iran's President (Hassan Rouhani), which is very important in the current situation," he said.

According to Ushakov, the meeting’s agenda will include ways to strengthen trade and economic ties and boost cultural and humanitarian exchanges between the two countries.

"The parties plan to discuss a wide range of global issues, including developments in Syria and the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or Iran’s nuclear program," the Kremlin aide noted.

