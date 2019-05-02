By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated the Emperor of Japan Naruhito on his assumption of the throne, Trend reports referring to the published letter.

The head of state expressed the readiness of Turkmenistan to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

The message also notes the high level of relations between Turkmenistan and Japan in the political, trade, economic, social, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

The impulse to business partnership was given by the official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Turkmenistan in October 2015, during which memoranda were signed in the areas of development of natural resources and the transport infrastructure of Turkmenistan.

Agreements on a number of projects worth $18 billion were also concluded. Japan then expressed its desire to participate in projects to develop the industrial infrastructure of Turkmenistan’s biggest gas field Galkynysh.

A number of major infrastructure projects have already been implemented with the participation of Japanese companies. They include a complex of ammonia and urea production plants in Mary Region, the Garabogazkarbamid plant and a polymer complex in the Balkan Region.

Turkmenistan, holding one of the key positions in the region in terms of supply of natural gas, in recent years has started to actively diversify economy. In particular, the construction of innovative gas processing complexes is planned.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz