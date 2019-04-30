By Trend

In March 2019, the volume of cargo transshipment from Russia and Iran through the ports of Turkey amounted to 13,688,726 tons, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

During this period, the volume of cargo transshipment from Iran through the ports of Turkey amounted to 1,461,308 tons.

In March 2019, the volume of cargo transshipment from Iran by ships sailing under the Iranian flag amounted to 1,004,104 tons, and ships sailing under flags of other countries accounted for 457,204 tons of cargo.

During this period, no ships flying the Turkish flag transshipped cargo from Iran through Turkish ports.

According to the ministry, in March 2019, the volume of cargo transshipment from Russia through the ports of Turkey amounted to 12,227,418 tons.

During the reported period, the volume of cargo transshipment from Russia by vessels flying the Turkish flag amounted to 779,096 tons.

The volume of cargo transshipment from Russia by ships sailing under the Russian flag amounted to 1,620,618 tons, and the amount of cargo transshipped by ships sailing under flags of other countries was 9,827,704 tons.

In March 2019, 4,200 ships arrived at Turkish ports, according to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The gross registered tonnage of all vessels in March 2019 amounted to 69.218 million tons.

In March 2019, 1,500 ships sailing under the Turkish flag and 2,700 ships sailing under flags of other countries arrived at Turkish ports. The gross registered tonnage of ships arrived at Turkish ports under the Turkish flag in March 2019 amounted to 10.799 million tons, and the gross registered tonnage of ships under flags of other countries was 58.419 million tons.

According to the ministry, in the 1Q2019, Turkish ports received 11,700 ships with the gross registered tonnage of amounted to 190.350 million tons.

In the 1Q2019, most of the ships were received by the port of Izmit (1,400 vessels) and the port of Aliaga (861 vessels).

