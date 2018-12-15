By Trend

Over the past week, the national currency of Kazakhstan depreciated by 1.96 tenge against the US dollar on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

On Monday, Dec. 10, the weighted average rate at the morning and afternoon sessions was 369.35 tenge per dollar, and on Friday, Dec. 14, it was 371.31 tenge.

At the afternoon trading session of the US dollar on Friday, the minimum rate was 370.5 tenge per dollar, the maximum rate was 371.72 tenge, while the closing rate was 371.2 tenge.

The trading volume amounted to $150.8 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 325.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Dec. 15 is 371.31 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 373 tenge.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz