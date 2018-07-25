By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekneftegaz launched gas and condensate extraction at the second well of the Kuyi Surgil deposit, Uzbek media outlets reported.

A new site is located in Berdahsky Val in Ustyurt region. Its productivity was suggested by geologists earlier, the first confirmatory result came at the beginning of this year after the first well was drilled. The success of the second well confirms the prospects of the new field. The well is deep, it has been drilled more than 3600 meters and, according to experts, the productive contour of the field is expanding.

It will allow the national company to enter new stage in the extraction of “blue fuel”, as this will be for the first time in the country when natural gas deposits located in the Lower Jurassic deposits will be developed.

“Previously, gas was found mainly in the upper and middle deposits of the Jurassic age. And now specialists of Uzbekneftegaz found an industrial gas condensate deposit "Kuyi Surgil" in the Lower Jurassic deposits,” According to the director of Uzneftegazgeologiya Gulmurod Mavlyanov.

At present, gas condensate studies are being conducted at the well and work on testing possible productive horizons will be completed within one month. For further exploration of the field, the third well is being drilled and the fourth one is planned.

The capacity of Uzbekneftegaz currently allows producing gas in the amount of about 70 billion cubic meters and liquid hydrocarbons in the amount of 8 million tons per year.

In the coming years, Uzbekistan intends to build a new gas chemical complex with a processing capacity of 1.3-1.5 billion cubic meters of gas based on the technology of MTO (methanol to olefins) and the production of 200,000-250,000 tons of polypropylene, 100,000 tons of ethylene-propylene rubber, 100,000 tons of polyethylene terephthalate and ethylene vinyl acetate, 100,000-150,000 tons of ethylene glycol and polyethylene.

Uzbekistan’s natural gas production in January-April amounted to 19.5 billion tons thus showing an increase of 6.7 percent.

