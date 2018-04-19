By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has always differed from other political leaders, because he has always opposed the holding of snap parliamentary elections.

Leader of the country’s Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli has recently made a statement urging the Turkish government to hold snap parliamentary and presidential elections.

Bahceli said that snap elections must be held on August 26, 2018.

Today, following his meeting with Bahceli, President Erdogan said the snap parliamentary elections will be held in Turkey on June 24, 2018.

"During the talks with Head of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli, we discussed the proposal to hold snap presidential and parliamentary elections," Erdogan said.

Erdogan added that Turkey faces the need to take actions to eliminate political uncertainty as a result of its operations in Syria and historically important events in the region, mainly in Syria and Iraq.

Why does Turkey need snap parliamentary elections?

As is known, as opposed to other political parties, the Nationalist Movement Party and the Justice and Development Party agreed on unity during the presidential election that was to be held in 2019.

In January 2018, Bahceli refused to nominate a candidate from the Nationalist Movement Party in the presidential election in favor of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

Bahceli stressed that the Nationalist Movement Party will not nominate a candidate in the presidential election in 2019.

He added that the Nationalist Movement Party will support the candidacy of the country’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan if he decides to participate in the election.

Secondly, as opposed to other political parties, in particular, the Republican People's Party, the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party and Iyi Parti, the Justice and Development Party and Nationalist Movement Party are fully ready for the election.

Such a situation and the readiness of the Nationalist Movement Party and the Justice and Development Party testify that other parties will not have any chance of winning the parliamentary election.

As other parties have not yet made decisions concerning their candidates in the presidential election, one can say that Turkey’s incumbent president will win the presidential election.

But one must not forget that Turkey is a country of political surprises. It is not ruled out that one of these days other political parties, namely, Republican People's Party and Peoples' Democratic Party will agree on a coalition during the parliamentary election and nominate a single presidential candidate.

