Government of Uzbekistan develops a new edition of a draft concept of foreign policy.

The project is envisaged by the decree of the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, aimed at radical reforming the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uzbek media outlets reported.

Mirziyoyev instructed the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies to develop and submit an updated draft concept for consideration by October 1, 2018.

The document should contain priority directions for the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation of Uzbekistan with foreign partners based on the medium- and long-term interests of the country in socio-political, socio-economic and other spheres.

In addition, the Uzbek president ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to complete the drafting of laws on the diplomatic service, on international treaties of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as on the approval of the consular statute by early June 2018.

The concept of Uzbekistan's foreign policy is a unified system of views that determine the fundamental principles and strategic priorities of the country's foreign policy, goals and objectives in the international arena and mechanisms for promoting Uzbekistan's national interests.

