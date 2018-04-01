By Trend

The Syrian army on Saturday declared a major victory after wresting control over much of the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Xinhua rpeorted.

In a statement, the army said after a series of "precisely-planned" military actions, the Syrian army has captured 31 towns and areas in Eastern Ghouta, still in fight with the rebels in Douma district, the last rebel stronghold north of Eastern Ghouta.

Hundreds of rebels have been killed and their command centers destroyed during the offensive which began late last month, according to the military statement.

