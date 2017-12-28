28 December 2017 15:23 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a law ratifying the agreement on re-structuring of the debts of the Government of Georgia, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message on December 28.
The ratification of the law implies that the Georgian government will pay $37.9 million to Kazakhstan in 2017-2025.
The debt of Tbilisi to Astana currently amounts to $27.7 million.
After ratification of the law, Kazakhstan's $2.3 million debt to Georgia will be deducted from Georgia's debt.
The interest rate on the loan is kept at 4 percent.
