By Trend

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a law ratifying the agreement on re-structuring of the debts of the Government of Georgia, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message on December 28.

The ratification of the law implies that the Georgian government will pay $37.9 million to Kazakhstan in 2017-2025.

The debt of Tbilisi to Astana currently amounts to $27.7 million.

After ratification of the law, Kazakhstan's $2.3 million debt to Georgia will be deducted from Georgia's debt.

The interest rate on the loan is kept at 4 percent.

