The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is not responsible for different electronic currencies, chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov, told today at the press conference at Kabar News Agency.

He said that the positions of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic have not changed, and the main bank of the country is responsible only for the national currency - som.

"Citizens at their own risk can invest their savings in what they want. But, the National Bank does not carry guarantees on these investments. For today, there are many different opinions about electronic currencies. Even the most venerable economists and chairmen of the National Banks of Europe say that this is another financial bubble," he said and stressed that every citizen is free to choose.

Abdygulov said that the National Bank recommends saving 30% in national currency, 30% in any foreign convertible currency and 30% in gold.

