Sunday March 2 2025

Türkiye to begin natural gas exports to Nakhchivan

2 March 2025 15:31 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Türkiye is set to start exporting natural gas to Nakhchivan, with the official launch of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline scheduled for next week, Azernews reports.

