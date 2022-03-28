By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices grew last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $122.32 per barrel, having increased by $13.64 (12.55 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $125.57 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $119.31.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $121.2 per barrel last week, up by $13.63 (12.67 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $124.5 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $118.09.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $85.46 per barrel last week, which is $12.32 (16.84 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $88.4 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $82.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $123.22 per barrel last week, thus rising by $12.61 (11.4 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $126.5 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $120.33.

Oil grade/date Mar.21, 2022 Mar. 22, 2022 Mar. 23, 2022 Mar. 24, 2022 Mar. 25, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $119.57 $119.31 $125.57 $123.29 $123.87 $122.32 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $118.38 $118.09 $124.5 122.23 $122.82 $121.2 Urals (EX NOVO) $83.62 $82 $88.4 $86.35 $86.93 $85.46 Brent Dated $120.88 $120.33 $126.5 $124.04 $124.35 $123.22

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz