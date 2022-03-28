By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices grew last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $122.32 per barrel, having increased by $13.64 (12.55 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $125.57 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $119.31.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $121.2 per barrel last week, up by $13.63 (12.67 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $124.5 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $118.09.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $85.46 per barrel last week, which is $12.32 (16.84 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $88.4 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $82.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $123.22 per barrel last week, thus rising by $12.61 (11.4 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $126.5 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $120.33.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Mar.21, 2022
|
Mar. 22, 2022
|
Mar. 23, 2022
|
Mar. 24, 2022
|
Mar. 25, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$119.57
|
$119.31
|
$125.57
|
$123.29
|
$123.87
|
$122.32
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$118.38
|
$118.09
|
$124.5
|
122.23
|
$122.82
|
$121.2
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$83.62
|
$82
|
$88.4
|
$86.35
|
$86.93
|
$85.46
|
Brent Dated
|
$120.88
|
$120.33
|
$126.5
|
$124.04
|
$124.35
|
$123.22
