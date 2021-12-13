By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports. The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $71.10 per barrel, having decreased by $9.96 (12.28 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $77.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.26
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.31 per barrel last week, down by $5.02 (6.25 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.41 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.50.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.85 per barrel last week, which is $8.59 (10.67 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.30.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $74.66 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $5.86 (7.95 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $75.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.19.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Dec. 6, 2021
|
Dec. 7, 2021
|
Dec. 8, 2021
|
Dec. 9, 2021
|
Dec. 10, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$73,26
|
$77,00
|
$77,19
|
$76,83
|
$76,24
|
$71,10
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$72,50
|
$76,23
|
$76,41
|
$76,03
|
$75,42
|
$75,31
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$69,30
|
$72,97
|
$72,90
|
$72,37
|
$71,74
|
$71,85
|
Brent Dated
|
$72,19
|
$75,81
|
$75,74
|
$75,25
|
$74,32
|
$74,66
---
