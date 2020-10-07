By Ayya Lmahamad

The third report on "Energy Investment Risk Assessment" was presented online within the Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the International Energy Charter (IEC), Energy Ministry has reported.

The report assesses the legal and regulatory risks of energy investments in 30 countries in Asia, Europe, America and Africa.

During the videoconference, Deputy Energy Minister Samir Veliyev stated that despite the difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the first round of negotiations on modernization of the IEC agreement was held during the Azerbaijani presidency, and "Energy Investment Risk Assessment" report was prepared.

It should be noted that this year's report contains important data and indicators of analyzing investments in the energy sector in the participating countries. In addition, the report is very useful for government agencies, industrial enterprises and law professional, as well as research centers.

---

