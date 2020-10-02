By Ayya Lmahamad

State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 278,910 tons of oil through Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline during the period of January-September 2020, local media has reported.

Out of 278,900 tons transported during the first nine months of the year via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, 79,760 tons of oil were transported in September.

It should be noted that the transit of Azerbaijani oil via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline amounted to 574,170 tons during the same period of 2019. Thus, the export of Azerbaijani oil through this pipeline decreased by 51.4 percent during the reporting period of 2020.

The decline in oil export volumes in 2020 through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline is due to the fact that this pipeline did not work from January to July. Only from July 17, SOCAR resumed exports through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

Earlier it was reported that SOCAR will transport 85,000 tons of oil through Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in October. In addition, the company plans to transport 255,000 tons of oil through Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline for the last quarter of 2020. Thus, some 585,000 tons of oil will be transported through this pipeline by the end of 2020.

It should be noted that SOCAR exported 824,400 tons of oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

Filling the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline with oil started in October 1996. The pipeline has a maximum capacity of 105,000 barrels per day.

The pipeline has three pump stations - Sangachal, Sumgayit and Siyazan. The diameter of the pipeline is 530 mm, and length of the pipeline is 1,330 km, out of which 231 km is Azerbaijani part.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz