By Trend

Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will contribute to the development of Turkey’s provinces, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said, Turkish media reported April 9.

He noted that TANAP is one of the important projects being implemented by Turkey.

Bozdag said all the provinces that TANAP passes through will develop economically with the beginning of the pipeline’s operation.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

---

