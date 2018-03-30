By Trend

Bahar Energy Limited (BEL), subsidiary of US Greenfields Petroleum, plans to initiate a waterflood of the FS reservoir in Azerbaijan’s Bahar gas field in 2019 starting with the implementation of five waterflood pilots, said a message from Greenfields Petroleum.

Assuming a positive reservoir response to the pilot flood, a full-scale water injection project would be implemented by BEL, said the company.

"Initially the drilling of two down dip injection wells located in the water leg of the FS reservoir would be carried out. The drilling of a total of nine injection wells is planned over a five-year period from three existing platforms and one new platform to be constructed on the western flank of the reservoir," said the message.

The contract for exploration, rehabilitation, development and production at Bahar and Gum Deniz block of offshore fields was signed by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR (20 percent) and Bahar Energy (80 percent) in 2009. Bahar field, developed since 1969, is located in 40 kilometers south-east from Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz