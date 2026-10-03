President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Iraq

3 October 2026 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Nizar Amedi, President of the Republic of Iraq.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Iraq and convey my best wishes.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Iraq interstate relations and expand our cooperation in line with the interests of our friendly peoples.

On such a joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iraq.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 September 2026," the letter reads.