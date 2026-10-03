President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Iraq
President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Nizar Amedi, President of the Republic of Iraq.
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Iraq and convey my best wishes.
I believe that we will make joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Iraq interstate relations and expand our cooperation in line with the interests of our friendly peoples.
On such a joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iraq.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 September 2026," the letter reads.
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