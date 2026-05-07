Azerbaijan unites Baku Metro, BakuBus, and Baku Taxi Service

7 May 2026 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku metro network has been reorganized through the merger of BakuBus LLC and Baku Taxi, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The Metro is a commercial entity operating in the field of public passenger transportation (subway, buses, trams, taxis), aimed at providing services, improving their quality and safety, implementing innovative and digital solutions in transportation management and fare collection, as well as designing and constructing new transportation infrastructure facilities in this sector (bus terminals and stations for road transport, terminals and other facilities, as well as technical services and stations for servicing taxis and buses), strengthening and modernizing the material and technical base, and ensuring the mutual integration and centralized management of services for various modes of transport (subway, buses, trams, taxis).

The company is the legal successor to “BakuBus” and “Baku Taxi Service”; all of their rights, obligations, and assets are transferred to it.

To exercise general management and oversight of the company’s activities, a Supervisory Board consisting of five members, including a chairperson, is established.

The day-to-day management of the company’s activities is carried out by a Board of Directors consisting of five memberб the chairman and four vice-chairmen.

The powers of the company’s general meeting are delegated to:

The President:

- Reorganization and liquidation of the company;

- Establishment of the company’s executive body;

- Appointment and removal of members of the company’s Board of Directors;

Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (azcon):

- Implementation of other issues falling within the exclusive authority of the supreme governing body in accordance with the Civil Code, except in cases determined by the President in consultation with the Head of State;

- Exercise of other powers granted to the General Meeting by laws and regulations, as well as by the Company’s Articles of Association.

The Company’s Supervisory Board exercises the following powers:

- Submitting proposals to the general meeting regarding the Company’s development strategy and the action plan for its implementation, as well as regarding the determination of key performance indicators and the business plan;

- Submitting the Company’s revenue and expense forecasts, including budget forecasts, to the general meeting for approval and ensuring their fulfillment;

- Submitting proposals to the General Meeting regarding the conclusion of a transaction (a transaction of special significance) exceeding 25 (twenty-five) percent of the value of the Company’s net assets, as well as a transaction with a related party whose value, according to the conclusion of an independent auditor, amounts to 5% or more of the Company’s assets;

- Establish subcommittees on ethics, strategic planning, risk management, and other areas to enhance operational efficiency and delegate some of its powers to them;

- In consultation with the General Meeting, approve the Company’s financial plan and ensure its implementation;

- In consultation with the General Meeting, approve the charters of the Company’s management bodies, branches, and representative offices, as well as the charters of legal entities in which the Company is a founder (participant);

- Submit proposals to the General Meeting regarding the appointment and dismissal of members (heads) of the management bodies of the Company’s branches and representative offices, as well as of legal entities established by the Company;

- To approve, with the consent of the General Meeting, the organizational structure, staffing levels, compensation system, and compensation fund, as well as the staffing table of the Company, its departments, branches, and representative offices, and of legal entities in which it is a founder (participant).

- Submit for approval by the general meeting documents related to the distribution of the company’s profits and losses, as well as annual reports and financial statements;

- Establish the company’s internal audit department and approve its regulations in consultation with the general meeting, as well as appoint and dismiss its employees;

- Resolve other matters assigned to the supervisory board’s jurisdiction by the Civil Code, other regulatory legal acts governing relations in this sphere, and the company’s articles of association.

The Cabinet of Ministers should resolve issues arising from this Decree.

ASCON must approve the company’s new charter and structure in consultation with the President within three months and take the necessary measures to resolve other issues arising from this decree.