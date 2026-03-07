Hungary's Prime Minister makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 7.
Viktor Orbán condemned Iran’s drone attack on Azerbaijan and affirmed Hungary’s full solidarity with the country.
Noting that Hungary has consistently stood by Azerbaijan, Viktor Orbán stated that the country can rely on Hungary, which is ready to provide any necessary assistance.
The head of state expressed his gratitude for the phone call, the support extended, and the stance of solidarity.
