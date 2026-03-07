Azerbaijan FM Bayramov welcomed by Türkiye’s Hakan Fidan in Istanbul

7 March 2026 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS reports, citing the MFA’s official X account, the meeting highlights the close diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation within the Turkic States framework.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, where Bayramov is attending the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

