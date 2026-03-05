Azerbaijan enhances personnel training for UAV production

5 March 2026 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in personnel training has been signed between the Vocational Education Center under the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan LLC, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the agency, the document was signed by Kenan Bagirov, Director of the Vocational Education Center, and Huseyn Topuz, Director of Bayrraktar Technology Azerbaijan.

The memorandum envisages cooperation in assessing personnel needs in the industry, organizing training programs in specialties aligned with labor market demands, and developing modern and innovative educational programs. The agreement also includes collaboration in the field of scientific research.

The initiative aims to support the preparation of qualified specialists for industry while strengthening links between vocational education and technological development.

Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan was established in 2022. Huseyn Topuz previously served as a field coordinator for the Turkish company Baykar Makina.

Baykar Makina is known for producing Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which were widely used by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the 2020 Patriotic War. The UAVs were developed by Selçuk Bayraktar, who serves as the technical director of Baykar Defense.