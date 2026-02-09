Police seize 21 kg of narcotics, two suspects arrested

9 February 2026 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Employees of the Main Drug Control Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) have discovered and seized 21 kilograms of narcotics during a special operation, Azernews reports.

According to the MIA, two individuals, 28-year-old Ismayil Muradov and 32-year-old Chingiz Guliyev, were detained in connection with the case. During the operation, law enforcement officers found 21 kilograms of marijuana containing added harmful substances.

The investigation established that Muradov and Guliyev had entered into a criminal relationship with an Iranian citizen, whose identity is currently being determined. The suspects reportedly planned to distribute the narcotics by placing them at pre-arranged locations for sale.

A criminal case has been initiated on the facts, and by a court decision, a preventive measure of arrest has been chosen against the detained individuals.