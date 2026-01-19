Former Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Eitan Naeh dies at 63

19 January 2026 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Former Israeli Ambassador Eitan Naeh, who served in Azerbaijan from 2001 to 2005, has died at the age of 63, the Israeli Embassy in Baku announced on Tuesday, Azernews reports.

In its statement, the Israeli Embassy expressed deep sorrow over Naeh’s passing and extended condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. It noted that during his tenure, Naeh played an important role in strengthening friendly and cooperative relations between Israel and Azerbaijan, contributing to the development of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Naeh was part of a distinguished career in diplomacy that saw him represent Israel in several key postings.

Before his death, he served as Israel’s ambassador to Bahrain and Türkiye and held senior diplomatic roles throughout the Middle East.

His service in Azerbaijan came at a formative time in the relations between Baku and Jerusalem, a period that laid the groundwork for closer cooperation in the years that followed.