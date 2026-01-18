Baku hosts roundtable honoring January 20 martyrs

18 January 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

A roundtable dedicated to the events of January 20 and the victims of the tragedy was held in Baku.

Azernews reports tha the discussion, titled “If the Homeland Calls Me a Son, What Would I Complain About”, was organized by the public association Women’s World. Participants included family members of martyrs, former military personnel, veterans, historians, representatives of public organizations, and youth.

The event began with a moment of silence in memory of the martyrs, followed by the national anthem.

Kifayat Niftaliyeva, chairperson of Women’s World, spoke about the January 20 tragedy, honoring the victims and the patriots who sacrificed their lives for the homeland. She noted that the national unity that began during the January 20 events strengthened further during the 44-day war, culminating in Azerbaijan’s victory under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev.

Tofiq Alizade, head of the Support for the Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis society, highlighted the historical facts behind violent acts committed against Azerbaijan and its people. Historian and writer Dr. Nazim Tapdiqoglu emphasized that the Garabagh events began in 1988, and the national awakening and unity were directly linked to the sacrifices of January 20 martyrs.

Reyhan Ismayilova, sister of January 20 martyr Javad Ismayilov, shared personal memories of her brother and the family’s painful experiences. Other speakers stressed the importance of educating youth about the causes of the tragedy, the national liberation movement that followed, and the First Garabagh War.

The organizers noted that such events play a crucial role in promoting awareness of the January 20 events among young people.