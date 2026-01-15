Baku conference to spotlight racism and violence against Sikhs in India

15 January 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

An international conference addressing the Indian government’s treatment of ethnic minorities will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time on January 16, 2026, organised by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Azernews reports via BIG's press statement.

Entitled “Racism and Violence Against Sikhs and Other National Minorities in India: Current Realities,” the event will bring together government officials, human rights experts, academics, and civil society representatives to discuss alleged rights violations and discriminatory practices in India.

According to BIG, participants will include Punjab’s Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora, senior Indian officials, and prominent representatives of Sikh communities from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The conference will also host directors of international think tanks, scholars specialising in minority rights, and individuals directly affected by India’s policies.

Discussions will centre on claims of systemic discrimination, violence, and political repression targeting Sikhs and other ethnic minorities. Particular attention will be paid to India’s compliance with international legal obligations, including the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, and the Convention Against Torture.

Participants will also explore mechanisms to maintain international attention on the issue, including possible investigations by UN human rights bodies, documentation by special rapporteurs, and broader international monitoring of alleged abuses.

The role of non-governmental organisations and academic institutions will be examined, especially their contribution through research, legal analysis, and policy recommendations aimed at influencing international responses.

Sikhism, established in the 15th century, promotes equality irrespective of caste, gender, or language and rejects the caste hierarchy historically prevalent in India. India’s Sikh population exceeds 25 million, with most living in Punjab.

Human rights organisations report that during violent crackdowns in the 1980s, particularly in 1984, thousands of Sikhs were killed and tens of thousands forced to flee abroad. Between 1980 and 1990, numerous Sikhs in Punjab were allegedly abducted or killed without due process. Today, Sikh activists continue to face imprisonment on charges such as separatism, while police operations in Punjab have reportedly intensified. Overseas, attacks against Sikh activists have occurred, with authorities in Canada and the United States attributing some incidents to Indian intelligence agencies.

Much of the Sikh diaspora now resides in Canada, the UK, the US, and Australia, where communities continue to seek international recognition of past abuses and accountability for ongoing repression.