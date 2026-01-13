Bilasuvar customs intercepts nearly 20 kg of marijuana disguised as cabbage

13 January 2026 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A major drug seizure was carried out by the Bilasuvar Customs Department, with authorities confiscating a significant quantity of narcotics hidden in a commercial shipment, Azernews reports via the State Customs Committee.

The operation targeted a vehicle transporting a cargo labeled as “cabbage” from Iran to Georgia, transiting through Azerbaijan. As part of standard security measures, the shipment was inspected with the help of a canine service dog, which reacted to 13 bags in the trailer, signaling the presence of illegal substances.

Upon a thorough examination of the flagged cargo, customs officers discovered a total of 19 kilograms 475 grams of marijuana, physically concealed by folding the narcotics to resemble heads of cabbage. The creative concealment method had been intended to evade detection, but was successfully uncovered through the combined efforts of customs staff and the trained service dog.

The seizure highlights ongoing efforts by Azerbaijani customs authorities to combat the illegal trafficking of drugs through the country’s transit routes and ensure the integrity of cross-border trade.