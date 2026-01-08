Customs authorities intercept nearly two tons of drugs in major anti-trafficking effort

8 January 2026 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

As a result of comprehensive measures taken by Azerbaijan’s customs authorities in 2025, 97 cases related to the illegal circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors were uncovered, leading to the seizure of a total of 1 ton 824 kg 453 grams of prohibited substances.

Azernews reports that the information was released by the State Customs Committee.

According to the data, the bulk of the seized substances consisted of 1 ton 274 kg 889 grams of marijuana, followed by 451 kg 012 grams of heroin, 86 kg 522 grams of hashish, and 10 kg 867 grams of methamphetamine. Smaller quantities included 584 grams of methadone, 211 grams of opium, 154 grams of cocaine, as well as other narcotic and psychotropic substances.

The Committee noted that 97.1 percent of the drugs seized were intended for transit through Azerbaijan, with the final destination being illegal markets in Europe. This highlights Azerbaijan’s role as a key transit route targeted by international drug trafficking networks and underscores the importance of border and customs controls.

Over the course of the year, 95 individuals suspected of involvement in illegal drug trafficking were subjected to appropriate legal measures, and five organized criminal groups engaged in narcotics trafficking were exposed.

In parallel, customs authorities continued efforts to eliminate previously seized drugs from circulation. In 105 criminal cases, court decisions were issued for the destruction of narcotics confiscated in different years, resulting in the burning of approximately 6 tons 715 kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.