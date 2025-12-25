Armenian national sentenced to 16 years for terrorism in Khankendi

25 December 2025 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The final trial of Karen Avanesyan, a resident of Armenian origin accused of terrorism and other particularly serious crimes in Khankendi, concluded at the Ganja Grave Crimes Court, chaired by Judge Ilkin Ibishov, Azernews reports.

During the trial, Avanesyan had the last word before the court delivered its verdict, sentencing him to 16 years in prison. The public prosecutor had proposed an 18-year sentence.

According to the case details, on September 14, Avanesyan left his residence for a forested area near the city, where he retrieved a Kalashnikov assault rifle with four boxes of ammunition and five grenades that he had previously hidden. He attempted to approach an event in Khankendi. When police officers tried to stop him, he resisted by throwing three grenades and opening fire with the machine gun. Avanesyan was shot during the exchange of fire and subsequently arrested.

He was charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code, including attempted murder in connection with terrorism, use of firearms in the commission of terrorism, illegal acquisition and storage of weapons and ammunition, and resistance and use of force against law enforcement officials.