Sahiba Gafarova meets Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in Baku [PHOTOS]

23 December 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On December 23, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with a delegation led by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, who is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the twelfth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova welcomed the guest and highlighted the importance of the commission’s meeting held in Baku. She noted that Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations reflect the principle articulated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, “One nation, two states,” adding that cooperation in economic, trade, education, tourism, interparliamentary and other areas continues to deepen. It was emphasized that close personal relations between the heads of state play a key role in the consistent development of allied ties.

Sahiba Gafarova congratulated Türkiye on its election as the host of COP31 and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s support for the brotherly country. The sides expressed satisfaction with the traditional close cooperation and mutual support between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, underlining the importance of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in strengthening Turkic unity.

During the meeting, the role of interparliamentary relations as an essential component of interstate ties was highlighted, including the activities of friendship groups operating within both parliaments. The Speaker expressed satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral, trilateral and multilateral parliamentary cooperation.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz thanked Azerbaijan for its support in Türkiye’s successful bid to host COP31 and stated that Türkiye would benefit from Azerbaijan’s experience in organizing major international events. He also noted the significance of jointly implemented megaprojects in the fields of economy, trade, investment and energy, emphasizing the strategic importance of the Zangazur corridor as a key segment of the Middle Corridor.

The sides also discussed the strengthening role of the Organization of Turkic States and the importance of TurkPA as a parliamentary platform of Turkic-speaking countries. Cevdet Yilmaz drew attention to the action plan approved at the twelfth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, noting that it would further advance bilateral relations.

Touching upon regional issues, the Turkish Vice President welcomed the progress achieved in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stating that the signing of a peace treaty would contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.