Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz visits Victory Park in Baku [PHOTOS]
A delegation led by the Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz, visiting Azerbaijan, paid a visit to Victory Park, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was formed in his honor during the visit.
The delegation paid tribute to the martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s freedom, laying a wreath at the Victory Monument.
The ceremony honored the memory of the sons of the Motherland who gave their lives to protect and restore Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.
