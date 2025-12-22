Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz visits Victory Park in Baku [PHOTOS]

22 December 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A delegation led by the Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz, visiting Azerbaijan, paid a visit to Victory Park, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was formed in his honor during the visit.

The delegation paid tribute to the martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s freedom, laying a wreath at the Victory Monument.

The ceremony honored the memory of the sons of the Motherland who gave their lives to protect and restore Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.